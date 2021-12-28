First Alert Weather Alert issued for Wednesday-Thursday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as an approaching winter storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and heavy snow to Riverside County.

Today will be fairly benign after some light sprinkles last night. We expect partly cloudy skies and cooler than normal conditions.

Overnight a Winter Storm Watch (expected to become a Warning) will go into effect above 5,000' in the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego counties in anticipation of heavy snow.

The system dropping in is cold, and brings with it a large amount of moisture.

This system is expected to be much slower in its track across California. This setup can bring significant rainfall and heavy snowfall to the Southland for the late tomorrow into Thursday.

We will be tracking the precipitation throughout the event, and watching the washes for potential flooding. We begin to clear out as we head to the beginning of the New Year.

