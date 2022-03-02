First Alert Weather: Big changes arriving tonight

While highs will again reach the 80s today, clouds are beginning to move into the picture and will continue to increase through tonight. Gusty winds will also be on the increase starting tonight. It will bring rain, potential thunderstorms, gusty winds and snow to the region. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday in anticipation of the significant impact tomorrow.

An incoming low-pressure system will be bringing BIG changes to the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities starting later this evening. These changes include wind, rain, mountain snow, and a drastic drop in temperatures.

HAZARDS:

A Wind Advisory goes into effect this evening at 7 p.m., lasting until Noon Saturday. And a Winter Storm Warning begins at Midnight tonight lasting until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The mountains are where wind gusts will be the strongest, but the San Gorgonio Pass could feel gusts near 50 MPH. The low desert will feel gusts more in the 25-30 MPH range.

PRECIPITATION

As the cold air moves into Southern California, the rain will turn to snow for elevations above 3,500'. Rain will move through the Southland from west to east late tonight but doesn't look to impact the Coachella Valley until Friday morning.

More than 1" of rain is possible for communities through the pass, lesser amounts in the desert. The western Coachella Valley could see as much as a quarter of an inch, and less than a tenth of an inch in the east valley.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!