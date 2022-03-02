Weather Alert Day: Friday

An incoming low-pressure system is bringing BIG changes to the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities Friday. These changes include wind, rain, mountain snow, and a drastic drop in temperatures.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday in anticipation of the impact to your day.

WIND

The Coachella Valley is now included in a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. Saturday. Gusts up to 55 MPH are possible over the next couple of days, especially through the San Gorgonio Pass.

The low desert will feel gusts within the 25-30 MPH range. As always, be prepared for the possibility of power outages from downed tree limbs or power lines. Take the time to close down patio umbrellas and secure items in your yard to prevent damage.

PRECIPITATION

A Winter Storm Warning is set to last until 10:00 p.m. Saturday. As more cold air moves into place, snow levels will drop around 5,000'. Plan on difficult travel conditions and a significant reduction in visibility at times.

Rain will move through the Southland from west to east, impacting the Coachella Valley early Friday morning, though only trace amounts of accumulation are expected. The latest indication is that more of the rain will pass by to our south, limiting the amount of accumulation we receive.

As of 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, areas through the San Gorgonio pass have seen around 0.20" of rainfall. Up to 0.50" of rain is possible for communities just west of the valley and only up to a tenth of an inch is expected in the desert.

