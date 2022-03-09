Gusty winds tomorrow prompt First Alert Weather Alert

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Thursday due to a vigorous incoming storm that will push winds to 50mph, cause blowing sand and dust across the Valley and most of the Southland. A Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, and should expired at 10 p.m. Areas surrounding the Valley will see that advisory extended until 1 a.m. Friday.

A strong storm developing to our North will drop into SoCal tonight, bringing with it those gusty winds and even a slight chance of fast moving showers.

Winds are forecast throughout the day.

The best chance of showers would be between Noon and 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Our First Alert Weather Alert will be in place for the duration of the Wind Advisory for the Valley, and as long as conditions call for heightened caution.

Winds ease on Friday, and we warm up for the weekend and next week.