Breezy today; gusty winds returning tomorrow prompt a First Alert Weather Alert

Wind Advisories expired this morning, but winds remain fairly breezy around the region Another round of strong winds are on the way Thursday as a quick moving storm takes aim at SoCal.

That front will bring winds that could reach 65mph in mountain passes, and winds to 50mph around the desert areas. Also some snow is possible above 5,500 feet overnight Thursday with a passing sprinkle possible in the West Valley. The winds will remain the primary cause for concern.

We clocked gusts near 40mph yesterday and overnight.

We'll see wind velocity rivaling those numbers by Thursday evening.

Gusty winds will continue into Friday before calming in the weekend. Highs will drop deep into the 70s Friday, but rebound quickly. Mid and upper 90s return next week.