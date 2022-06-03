First Alert Weather for winds again tonight into Saturday

Gusty winds will once again plague the Valley over the weekend, even as cleanup from the last wind event continues.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas of San Bernardino county from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Those advisories may expand in coverage as we move into the afternoon and evening.

A trough moving in the Pacific Northwest will enhance winds into this evening through tomorrow night.

Winds will be notably gusty tonight, with gusts reaching 40mph or stronger.

For Saturday afternoon and evening, similar gusts are expected.

Highs through the period will remain in the lower 100s, but a significant warming trend hits midweek next week, with highs trending towards 110!