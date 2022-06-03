First Alert Weather for winds through Saturday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert as gusty winds will once again impact the Coachella Valley over the weekend, even as cleanup from the last wind event continues.

Winds are expected to peak Saturday evening/night with gusts 40+ MPH around parts of the low desert. Road closures from blowing sand are possible. Reduced air quality and visibility may also be noticeable during this time.

High temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend, but a significant warming trend arrives next week with high temperatures trending toward 110° by Friday.

