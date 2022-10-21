This Weekend: First Alert Weather Alert for gusty winds

A powerful storm system has dropped down from the Pacific Northwest bringing winds up to 45 mph on the Coachella Valley floor, with gusts to 65 mph through mountain passes. Here's a look at how winds may shape up by Saturday night.

A High Wind Warning has been issued through 8 a.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service for area mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass, and into Desert Hot Springs. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of the valley.

Winds will remains gusty through midday Sunday, with calmer conditions by late Sunday afternoon. An offshore flow is expected along the Little San Bernardino Mountains by the evening. Sharply cooler daytime high temperatures follow behind this vigorous cold front.

Temperatures will remain well below normal into next week.

