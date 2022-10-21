First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for gusty winds this weekend

We're expecting a beautiful Friday, with highs near seasonal norms (90) and light breezes.

But all that changes Saturday at a powerful storms drops in from the Pacific Northwest bringing winds up to 45 m.p.h. on the Valley floor, with gusts to 65 m.p.h. through mountain passes.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect Saturday at 11 a.m. in our local mountains, as does a Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley. Both will last until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Some spotty showers may accompany those winds late Saturday night, but wind is the primary focus of this Weather Alert.

Winds will remains gusty through midday Sunday, with calmer conditions by late Sunday afternoon. Sharply cooler daytime highs follow behind this vigorous cold front.

Temperatures will remain well below normal into next week.

