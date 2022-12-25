First Alert Weather Alert: Rain expected Tuesday night to Thursday morning

While conditions remain mild across the region with above normal daytime temperatures, change arrives quickly in the days ahead. Today's conditions will remain similar to yesterday's, with temperatures soaring to the upper 70s and low 80s. Increasing cloud cover can be expected throughout the day ahead of a trough of low pressure bringing rain, mountain snow, and cooler days by the middle of the week.

Spotty showers will be possible early Tuesday, but the main event begins late Tuesday night, with rain moving in from areas farther west. More widespread rain is possible on Wednesday, with tapering showers into early Thursday. A few tenths of an inch of overall rainfall accumulation are expected for this first round of possible precipitation. Snow levels in the mountains will eventually drop near 6500 ft.

First Alert Weather Alerts have been issued starting late Tuesday continuing into early Thursday. More rain is possible with a second wave of moisture arriving by the upcoming New Year's Weekend. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track these changes.

