Ballots are on their way to voters, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters announced Monday morning.

Oct. 7 was the last day for counties to begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 2024 election.

Check out our 2024 Voter Guide to keep an eye out on your ballot, as well as information on candidates.

News Channel 3's Luis Avila will have more on Ballot Drop Day today starting at 4:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.