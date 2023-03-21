Young cheerleaders sticking by each other’s side after horrific crash

By Rachel Hirschheimer

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Young cheerleaders are recovering in the hospital after a horrific crash last week in Adams County.

The two are best friends and now they’re sticking the landing and staying by each other’s sides.

On Sunday, March 12, London Banfi, her mom Holley Banfi, Saylor Page and her mom, Jocelyn Page were driving back from a cheerleading competition in Cincinnati to West Virginia, when their evening took a turn.

“We were stopped at a red light and that’s we got hit from behind,” Holley Banfi said.

Their vehicle was crushed from behind where 9-year-old London and 9-year-old Saylor were sitting.

“My first instinct was where’s my child,” Holley said. “I remember trying to wake Jocelyn up. She wasn’t waking up and I thought everybody in the car was dead.”

Fortunately, everyone made it out alive. The girls were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where they’re recovering from multiple injuries.

“Pretty much they told me she is broken from the hips down,” Holley said. “It crushes my soul to think that I came out so well and she suffering.”

Saylor is making strides and sticking by London’s side while communicating with a marker.

“The first thing she wrote on her little whiteboard after surgery was where is London? It really is heartbreaking,” Holley said.

At the end of the day, they will always be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

“It’s you know, a setback that we didn’t want, but hopefully the comeback will be a lot stronger,” Holley said.

There is a fundraiser right now for the girls’ recovery.

