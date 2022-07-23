150,000 people march for LGBTQ rights in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Draped in rainbow flags, around 150,000 people were marching for LGBTQ rights at Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day celebration. Berlin police gave the crowd estimate on Saturday afternoon but said the number could grow into the evening. Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s deputy mayor, said in a speech opening the celebrations that Berlin must be a “safe haven” for LGBTQ individuals facing persecution in their home countries. In a historic first, both the German Bundestag and the chancellery flew rainbow flags to mark the occasion.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.