One person dead after a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

A man is dead after a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Monday afternoon, police confirmed.

The shooting was reported at around 2:52 p.m. on Ironwood Drive and Verbena Drive.

DHSPD Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier told News Channel 3 crew at the scene that a man was shot inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Police investigate victim's vehicle

There were no other injuries or victims reported, Saucier added.

City spokesperson Doria Wilms said Both sides of Ironwood Drive are closed from Luis Drive to Verbena. In addition, Verbena is shut down from the Estancia Apartments to Two Bunch Palms Trail.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, there was no word on any suspect(s) in custody. Saucier said police do not believe there is any threat to the general public in the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we learn more about the investigation. We'll have live updates at 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.