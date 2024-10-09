UN tribunal orders ex-official to repay $58.8 million lost in bad deals while getting perks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. tribunal has ordered a former high-ranking official to repay the United Nations $58.8 million lost in deals he made with a British businessman who showered him with interest-free loans, a Mercedes for his wife and perks for his sons. The three-judge United Nations Dispute Tribunal ruled last week that evidence “clearly and convincingly” shows that Vitaly Vanshelboim’s misconduct “caused massive financial losses” by the U.N. Office for Project Services. The office says it provides infrastructure, procurement and project management services. The Geneva-based tribunal said Vanshelboim facilitated multiple financial deals between the U.N. office and the British businessman focusing on renewable energy, sustainable housing and the oceans.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.