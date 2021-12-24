EXPLAINER: What COVID-19 therapies are available in US?

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two antiviral pills are the latest additions to the handful of therapies to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the drugs from Merck and Pfizer as the first treatments that patients can take at home to treat mild-to-moderate symptoms. The drugs are recommended for people with early COVID-19 who face the highest risk of progressing to hospitalization. Previously the go-to treatments for that group were expensive antibody drugs, which have to be injected or infused. A different infused drug, remdesivir, is used to speed recovery in hospitalized patients, but it hasn’t been shown to increase survival.