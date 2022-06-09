Sri Lankan president’s brother quits; UN launches aid appeal

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Basil Rajapaksa, the younger brother of Sri Lanka’s president and the country’s former finance minister, has resigned from Parliament amid mounting criticism of his role in the island nation’s economic crisis, as the United Nations launches an appeal for $47 million in emergency aid. The government has said Sri Lanka needs about $6 billion to stay afloat for the next six months. Rajapaksa says he resigned but is not solely responsible for the country’s economic hardships. His resignation is seen as a severe blow to his family’s dynasty, which has faced growing public outrage. The U.N. says its emergency appeal will focus on 1.7 million people who are most at risk and in need of urgent help.