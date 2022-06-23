United cuts flights at Newark in effort to reduce delays

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines will cut about 50 flights a day in Newark, New Jersey, to try to limit flight delays and cancellations there this summer. A United spokeswoman said Thursday that the flights being cut are all domestic, and no destinations are being dropped entirely. United says it has enough pilots to operate its current Newark schedule, but it blames recent problems on other factors including airport construction and the number of flights operated by rival airlines. United’s move comes as airlines face more scrutiny from federal officials, who worry about widespread disruptions this summer.