Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has issued a major ruling affecting long-term victims of car crashes. The court says changes in auto insurance law can’t be applied retroactively to people who were severely injured before summer 2019. It’s a victory for people who are still recovering and their care providers. For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for “all reasonable charges” related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law sets a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare. It had sudden, drastic consequences for people needing long-term care for crashes before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.