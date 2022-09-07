UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels. UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. The company also said it has further streamlined the job hiring process.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.