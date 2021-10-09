Germany’s Merkel to meet Israeli leaders in farewell visit

AP National News

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany’s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, is in Israel for a final visit before leaving office. The visit caps Merkel’s 16-year term in office, which was characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. Germany held an inconclusive election last month, and Merkel remains in office until a new government is formed. But none of the various contenders vying to succeed her are expected to change her approach to Israel. Merkel was scheduled Sunday to meet Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and visit Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Her talks with Israeli leaders were expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear program.