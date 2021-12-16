Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Maxwell

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former employee for financier Jeffrey Epstein testified at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has testified she worked on a daily basis with Maxwell for six years and only admiration for her. The testimony on Thursday came after a New York City jury heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Maxwell and Epstein. Maxwell’s attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn’t the one to blame. The British socialite’s trial is moving along more quickly than originally expected. The defense case could last just two days.