Governing party gets German parliament’s seat order changed

BERLIN (AP) — The seats in Germany’s parliament will have to be rearranged after lawmakers backed the wish of one party in the new coalition government not to sit next to the far-right Alternative for Germany. The seats in Germany’s lower house, or Bundestag, are arranged in a semicircle, with the Left Party at one end and Alternative for Germany, or AfD, at the other. The Free Democrats, one of three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s new government, said earlier this year that they didn’t want to sit next to AfD’s lawmakers any more.