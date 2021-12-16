US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province. It’s the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country’s western region. The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military. The Treasury Department is also set to announce sanctions against several entities later on Thursday, according to a senior administration official.