Hill Cumorah tourists take cover after bullet hits complex

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

A western New York man faces a reckless endangerment charge after a round he fired while target shooting struck a window at the Hill Cumorah complex in western New York. No one was hurt, but the gunfire led tourists to take cover and prompted a massive police presence at the religious site Wednesday. The area is considered important to the founding of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Responding officers reported hearing more shots and determined they were coming from a 23-year-old man who was target shooting on nearby farmland. He was arraigned Thursday and released.