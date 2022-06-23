Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing Thursday about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn deciding against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.