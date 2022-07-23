Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire service was fighting four major fires across the country, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people from an island holiday resort. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. The fire came very close to the resort and at engulfed least one house. Another fire is threatening, for a third day in a row, a major nature reserve in Greece’s northeast near the border with Turkey. Two more major fires were burning in the country’s northwest and southwest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.