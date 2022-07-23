Protesters in UK decry climate change after record heat wave

LONDON (AP) — Protesters have turned out on the streets of London and Glasgow to demand faster action against climate change. The protests Saturday followed record-smashing temperatures that scorched the U.K. earlier this week. Activist groups including Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain led protesters in a sit-in on Parliament Square in London to demand that the Conservative government stop giving new licenses for oil and gas production, tax big polluters and help people install more energy efficient heating in their homes. The U.K. Met Office weather agency recorded 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in England on Tuesday, the highest ever temperature registered in a country that is ill-prepared for such extreme heat.

