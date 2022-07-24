3 killed, 1 wounded in Philippine university shooting

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least three people including a former town mayor have been killed and another wounded in a brazen attack by a gunman in a university campus in the capital region. The gunman was captured after the shooting Sunday at a gate of the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon city. The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school canceled. The Supreme Court chief justice was supposed to be a guest speaker at the ceremony and was advised to turn back on his way to campus. Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack, which happened despite heavy security ahead of Monday’s address to Congress by the newly elected president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

