Biden’s student loan plan: What we know (and what we don’t)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says many Americans will be able to have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven in they make less than $125,000 a year. People who went to college on Pell grants can have up to $20,000 forgiven. Biden also says a pause on student loan payments will be extended until Dec. 31. Interest rates will remain at 0% until repayments start. Under an earlier extension announced in April, people who were behind on payments before the pandemic will automatically be put in good standing.

By CORA LEWIS and ADRIANA MORGA Associated Press

