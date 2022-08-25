Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s mayor has proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city’s reparations commission. Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spending plan was released Thursday and calls for creating a legal defense fund for residents facing eviction and programs to directly support Black and Native American residents negatively impacted by urban renewal. The Democratic mayor also signed an executive order formally apologizing on behalf of the Rhode Island capital for its role in slavery, urban renewal and other discriminatory practices. The proposal now heads to the city council.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.