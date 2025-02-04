I-Team Investigation: ‘Rush to Respond’ – Thursday at 6PM

A shortfall in qualified paramedics. It's an urgent need in the Coachella Valley that has emergency officials concerned.

Experts say the need for paramedics is a national health emergency, especially in places like the Coachella Valley with a growing older population. But soon in the Valley, for the first time ever, there will be a paramedic program.

"There's a shortage, so I feel like there should be a lot more people applying and studying for EMS paramedic," said Eric Aldana, a student enrolled in the new EMS Paramedic Academy at College of the Desert.

I-Team investigator Peter Daut dug into this growing problem, and what College of the Desert is now doing about it.