I-Team: How the City of Palm Springs faces delays in acquiring new fire engines while keeping its aging fleet ready to respond

The Los Angeles wildfires destroyed more than 12,000 homes, businesses, schools, and other structures.

The deadly fires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena also serve as fresh reminders of just how important it is to maintain our public safety services, including the fire department.

In an I-Team exclusive investigation, News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl is asking questions about the City of Palm Springs' emergency response capabilities as it struggles with increasing maintenance downtimes for its aging fleet of fire engines.

City leaders have now turned to an out-of-state company for help with making repairs on its current fire engines and with providing loaner engines if a city engine is out of service for refurbishment.

"This contract agreement will give us another avenue for us to get our equipment repaired," said Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado who added, "If they want to come out and fix something here at the station, they'll do that for us during this one year. So it gives us new opportunities."

The new $925,000 contract is with Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus, based in Alabama.

"We're making sure that we send it in, refurbish it," said Alvarado adding, "I want to need this for another four years front line until my new truck arrives, and then I want this to be a backup for that new truck when it arrives, so it still needs to be in good shape."

