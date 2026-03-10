Skip to Content
News Channel 3 In-Depth: AI on trial

Published 5:46 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Artificial intelligence is moving into the courtroom, but could it be putting justice at risk?

"It's not a know all be all end all."

People using AI to represent themselves and lawyers caught using AI.

News Channel 3 is getting answers from local attorneys on whether AI is helping the legal system or undermining it.

Watch the special report, "AI on trial," Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

