Environmental advocates fear Chuckwalla land cuts under federal monument review

Fresh off it's designation by President Biden, advocates fear Chuckwalla's environmental protections could be cut as federal officials push for America to increase it's energy production through drilling opportunities on federal lands.

That’s because a new report from the Department of the Interior has ordered a review of public lands ideal for energy production, including national monuments.

"The president issued various orders for an increase in fossil fuel energy production, timber production and mining and at the expense of public lands," Linda Castro with CalWild said.

It's why Coachella Valley advocates and tribal leaders are planning a trip to Washington, D.C. They're hoping to convince lawmakers the monument is worth protecting.

"We've moved from a position of offense to now defense, where we were fighting to preserve it, fighting to get it designated, and now we're fighting to keep it designated," Evan Trubee, Palm Desert City Councilmember said.

Castro says to her knowledge, Chuckwalla isn't optimal for natural resource drilling. But she fears the area’s critical habitats that protect endangered species could be in jeopardy.

"About two thirds of what is the national monument has been designated well before the monument was designated as a critical habitat for the desert tortoise."

Still, much is unknown as the Department of the Interior's review of these lands didn’t meet it’s February 18th deadline.

A representative told News Channel 3, "We are assessing these reports to determine if any further action is warranted.”

It’s why tribal leader, Donald Medart Jr. is in D.C. now.

"I'm currently here in Washington, D.C., and we had a meeting with the top officials in the Bureau of Land Management and asked them specifically for that report that was to be generated. As of yet, the they do not have the report to disseminate to the public," Medart said.

He’s hoping to remind officials of the cultural and environmental values the national monument protects.

"For the native people of the desert southwest, we didn't only survive in these areas, we really thrived in these areas since time immemorial."

It’s not just him, several Coachella Valley advocates are also planning a trip.

"We need to get to the decision makers in D.C. and get their ear because many of them don't know. To them, Chuckwalla, what is this place on the map? We can bring it to life for them," Trubee said.

After it’s designation – News Channel 3 spoke with Blue Ribbon Coalition, a group opposing Chuckwalla National Monument.

In a statement to News Channel 3's Athena Jreij today on these potential rollbacks, they said:

“The chuckwalla national monument was an unnecessary land grab that hurts off-roaders, campers, rock hounders, private property owners, and nearby communities like Blythe. Millions of acres of public land have been made inaccessible for various forms of recreation by monument designations, and we hope the current administration will reopen our public lands for all Americans to enjoy.”