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Local Forecast

Tracking above-normal but very comfortable temperatures

Spencer Blum
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Published 3:49 PM

This week is another warmer-than-usual week here in the Coachella Valley. However, it is much more comfortable than last week. These temperatures come as a result of a dominant ridge of high pressure over the Southwestern U.S. Over the coming days, the ridge will gradually shift eastward. Highs will remain above average, roughly near 100°F, through the weekend.

It will remain sunny for most of the remainder of the workweek. Clouds will begin to noticeably increase on Friday evening. Saturday will be on the cloudier side as we begin to see some changes to the weather pattern. As we get closer to the end of the month, temperatures will begin to fall, and clouds will remain prevalent. 6-10 days from now, we should expect temperatures a bit closer to the seasonal average.

As mentioned before, it will remain warm and sunny for the rest of the workweek. This weekend will still be warm, but there will be a few more clouds. Next week will start on the warmer side, but temperatures will fall day by day into the middle of the week. Expect some clouds next week, too. There will also be some increasing evening winds as temperatures begin to fall.

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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