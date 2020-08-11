You could win this Palm Desert house for a $100 donation to St. Jude
Construction of the Genesis community in Palm…
Construction of the Genesis community in Palm…
A week after his name was announced on TV, Ron Haver, a 74-year-old retired army veteran, walked into his new house. KESQ was there to capture his… Continue Reading
We now know who won the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Ronald Haver of Palm Springs is the winner of a new home! The new home in Cathedral City is… Continue Reading
For Karen Willis, it was like someone tapped her on the shoulder. “We all fight a battle in some way,” Panico-Willis said. Three of her grandsons… Continue Reading