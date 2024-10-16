Groundbreaking ceremony held for 6th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in La Quinta

It's groundbreaking day! News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are teaming up once again for the 6th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The builders, along with St. Jude, local elected officials, and News Channel 3 members were on the site Wednesday morning with their shovels.

The house is being built by GHA Companies in the La Quinta Cove, just a few blocks from old town La Quinta on Avenida Villa and Calle Sinaloa.

Each year, News Channel 3 partners with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for this fundraiser to help families of children battling cancer.

"No St. Jude family will ever receive a bill for treatment travel housing or food, so that they can help focus on, focus on helping their child live, and so we can only do that with fundraisers like this," said Jennifer Castell, st. jude children's Hospital.

The single-story home will be about 2,000 square feet and have three bedrooms as well as three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Tickets are $100 dollars each and go on sale in January.

Only 17,500 tickets will be sold.

For more information, including how to register for alerts when tickets go on sale, click here

Stay with News Channel 3 for all your Dream Home updates so you don't miss your chance to get your tickets.