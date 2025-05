PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Papa Dan's is set to open back up, a little over a year after a devastating arson fire that destroyed a row of businesses in Palm Desert.

The restaurant has been part of Palm Desert for more than 40 years.

