Desert Chat is a half-hour show hosted by Coachella Valley resident and personality Sandie Newton. A former host of such recognizable shows as PM Magazine, Hollywood Insider and NBC’s Primetime, Sandie brings a wealth of local and national experience to this show.

Segments will feature local businesses, services and events in the Coachella Valley, along with pertinent features about local area non-profits. Desert Chat will air Sundays at 6:30pm on KESQ News Channel 3 and repeated Sundays at 10:30pm on KDFX Fox 11.

Segments run approximately two and a half to three minutes in length. For more information or to be on the show, please email us at advertising@kesq.com