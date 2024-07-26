Final day with excessive heat! Now, the focus shifts to the wind.

It's the final day of the Excessive Heat Warning! Temperatures this afternoon have climbed more than 5° above average. Palm Springs has reached 117° as of 3:30 p.m. The record for the date is 119°.



Windy conditions must enter the chat to get some much-deserved relief. Onshore flow will strengthen through the evening, with gusts near 30 MPH. Check here for the latest on air quality where you are.

The forecast for Saturday focuses on gusty winds, which are anticipated to reach 30-35 mph around the Coachella Valley floor. No wind alerts have been issued at this time. Saturday will also be the first "dry" day we've had in some time. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 30s/40s, giving the low desert a nice reprieve from the monsoonal muggies.

Sunday is set to be the coolest day of the weekend. It'll still be breezy but not as strong as Saturday night. Seasonable temperatures will follow us through the middle of next week. By Thursday, the next push of monsoonal moisture looks to move into Southern California.

