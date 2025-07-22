How families can ease the transition ahead of the First Day of School

The first day of school is just around the corner, and families are starting to shift back into school-year routines. While the transition from summer to the classroom can be tough, small changes now can make a big difference.

Mental Health Therapist, Sofia Prieto, from the Palm Springs Unified School District says now is the time to ease kids back into routines. She recommends easing into earlier bedtimes and wake-ups about a week before school begins.

According to The Northwestern Evaluation Association, students can lose up to 30% of their academic progress during the summer. Prieto encourages parents to help kids read, write, and talk about what they’re learning to stay sharp.

Preparing backpacks and choosing outfits can also reduce back-to-school anxiety. A little planning now can go a long way for a successful school year.