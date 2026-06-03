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Local Forecast

Temps increase through tomorrow before cooling a bit this weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:32 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs are slowly climbing, and we'll see temps above 105 both today and tomorrow. There are some 90s back in the forecast by early next week. This afternoon I'm looking for readings near 106, 6 degrees above normal.

We have seen some breezy conditions, but winds today will be fairly light throughout the day, with just a bit of breeziness this evening.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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