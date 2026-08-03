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Local Forecast

Extreme heat continues this week

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs remain well above normal, in the mid one-teens most of the week.

High pressure is again the culprit, hovering over the desert Southwest, boosting temps all week.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect now until 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Dew points remain in check, so the monsoonal moisture flow is so far remains off to the East.

Highs will hover in the lower to middle one-teens throughout the week and into the weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is News Channel 3’s Chief Meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts a midday radio program on Sunny 106.5 FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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