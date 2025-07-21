Palm Springs City Council approves OVG to take over PS Convention Center 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs City Council voted to approve the Oak View Group (OVG) taking over the contract of the Palm Springs Convention Center on Monday.

The agreement includes a base payment of $1,442,500 over five years, with potential performance-based incentive fees bringing the total contract to a maximum of $3,606,250.

The initial term runs from Sept. 28, 2025, through Sept. 27, 2030, with the option to extend for an additional five years by mutual agreement.

OVG is the company that brought Acrisure Arena and the Firebirds to the Coachella Valley.

They're also set to manage operations at the renovated Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

It comes after Tim Leiweke stepped down as the CEO of OVG after being indicted for an alleged scheme to rig the bidding process at a sports complex in Austin, Texas.

During the meeting, officials presented a detailed presentation breaking down background, contract overview and the OVG transition.

The company has a transition kickoff meeting with the city and current operator on July 22.