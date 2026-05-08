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Extreme Heat Warning for Mother’s Day Weekend

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Published 3:39 PM

The warming trend continues across the Coachella Valley through Mother’s Day weekend as a strong high pressure settles over the Southwest and just camps out for a couple days. 

Temperatures will keep climbing each day, with much of the valley and lower desert expected to push well into the triple digits by Sunday and Monday. 

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10am Sunday to 8pm Monday as highs approach the 105-110 degree range during the hottest part of our afternoons. 

Overnight lows will stay noticeably warmer as well, not providing much relief after the sun goes down.

The hotter weather pattern sticks around into early next week before a gradual "cooldown"--if you can call it that--begins by the end of the week. Even with said "cooldown", temperatures are still expected to remain above seasonal averages with dry conditions continuing across the region.

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Katie Boer

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