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Local Forecast

Warmer and seasonal weather builds back in this weekend

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Published 3:37 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – After a cool and breezy week, we're settling into a much more seasonal pattern this weekend. Temperatures are on the rise!

This afternoon, temperatures have been warmer by ten degrees or more! It's a huge jump after a cooler than usual week.

That being said, it still looks to be like a fantastic Saturday to enjoy some time outdoors as we wrap up the month of May. Here's your dinnertime temperatures through the evening:

We will keep on warming up on Sunday. Expect triple digits to make a return across the desert. The pool will be a great place to be!

Highs continue to slowly warm up over the start of the workweek. Our highs should stay within 1-5°F within our seasonal average, though. Things feel as they should as we welcome the month of June on Monday!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

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Gavin Nguyen

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