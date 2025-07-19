Vote for OVG to take over Palm Springs Convention Center expected Monday

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs City Council was expected to vote next week on the Oak View Group taking over the contract of the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Oak View Group was the company that brought Acrisure Arena and the Firebirds to the Coachella Valley.

As News Channel 3 reported the previous week, the former CEO of Oak View Group, Tim Leiweke, was facing a federal indictment, accused of orchestrating a scheme to guarantee Oak View Group would win a contract to build an arena at the University of Texas.

The company had already agreed to pay a $15 million penalty.

Leiweke's lawyer said he didn't do anything wrong, and would remain a shareholder and transition to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Convention Center management agreement was on the council agenda for Monday.

Oak View Group was already set to operate the newly renovated Palm Springs Plaza Theatre; it was expected to open in December.

