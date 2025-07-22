Below-average temps mark this week’s forecast

Expect cooler-than-normal conditions through the rest of the week, along with a bit of breeziness.

Monsoonal moisture has been a moderate player in our forecast the last few days, but Northwesterly winds are driving down dew points and humidity.

We should see much drier conditions this afternoon and into the rest of the week.

We will also see some breeziness through the evening and into tomorrow, with winds between 15 and 20 m.p.h.

Highs remain about 5 degrees below average all the way into the weekend.