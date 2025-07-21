Palm Springs Planning Commission set to receive operational update from Palm Springs Surf Club

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Noise at the Palm Springs Surf Club will be under the microscope at Tuesday night's Palm Springs Planning Commission Meeting.

The park opened in January 2024, but several mechanical issues delayed the official opening. The park is now fully operational conducting daily business.

According to a staff report posted on the city's website, the Surf Club is supposed to give an update to the Planning Commission within six months of it's opening. The park is now set to provide an operational update which was part of the park's approval process.

One of the main topics of discussion will be noise generated at the park from events to the equipment itself.

According to Palm Springs Code Enforcement, there have been a total of 66 complaints from neighboring communities over a 3-year period. Most of the entries relate to the noise generated by the wave making machines, music, and the gathering of attendees at the park.

The park has only been cited 6 times and the report states all fines have been paid in full.

If you want to attend the meeting, it is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Palm Springs City Hall. News Channel 3 is scheduled to talk with owners of the park on Tuesday.